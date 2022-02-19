Malaysia sees new Covid-19 infections rise to 27,808 yesterday, deaths at 36

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 19): The Health Ministry recorded 27,808 new Covid-18 cases up to midnight yesterday, an increase of over 1,000 cases from the 26,701 fresh infections logged on Thursday.

The latest figures raise the cumulative cases since the pandemic began two years ago to 3,166,023.

Of these, 233,065 cases are currently active.

The top three states with the most infections are Selangor with 6,064 cases, followed by Sabah (5,565), and Johor (2,716).

Six other states and federal territories logged cases in the four digit zones. They are Kedah (2,537), Penang (2,088), Kelantan (1,722), Negri Sembilan (1,712), Pahang (1,376), and Kuala Lumpur (1,339).

The remaining seven states and federal territories reported cases in the hundreds. They are Terengganu (538), Melaka (524), Perak (489), Labuan (414), Sarawak (390), Perlis (205), and the administrative capital of Putrajaya (129).

Covid-19 fatalities

The Health Ministry recorded 36 deaths from the coronavirus nationwide yesterday, 11 of whom were brought-in-dead.

Johor had the most deaths at 11, followed by Sabah and Selangor which had six deaths each.

Kedah recorded four deaths, followed by Perak and Penang with three deaths each.

Negri Sembilan, Terengganu, and Kuala Lumpur each reported one death. — Malay Mail