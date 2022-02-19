Mayor: Society does amazing work in connecting the deaf with local communities

KUCHING (Feb 19): The Sarawak Society for the Deaf has done amazing work in supporting the hearing-impaired and forming a bridge between them and the local community, said Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

He said the society has been supporting the hearing-impaired through education and welfare so each of them can reach their full potential.

With the bridge between them and the local communities, this will foster better understanding between the two groups, he said.

“This role is familiar to me as mayor of Kuching South — engaging with all the stakeholders of the city with their different backgrounds, lifestyles and beliefs to ensure we all live in a happy and harmonious city.

“It is not an easy task, but it is a worthy one,” he said when speaking at the society’s Chinese New Year celebration and appreciation night dinner at a hotel here last night.

Wee was representing Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Minister of Public Health, Local Government and Housing.

Speaking about the Chinese New Year celebration in Sarawak, Wee lauded Sarawakians for their unity in celebrating the festive season as it brings the communities together.

He added this was part of the state’s culture, as every community celebrates the festive occasion of each culture regardless of their different races and ethnicities.

“This is the mindset of the Ministry of Local Government and Housing. It is also the mindset at MBKS. Our Sarawak government must support all our citizens and integrate our communities for the good of the state.

“Whether (they are) Chinese, Indian, Malay or Dayak, able-bodied or hearing-impaired; all of us have an equal place and importance in our state,” he said.

At the event, he presented awards for best leadership, volunteers, interpreters and youths in recognition of the people who have sacrificed time and effort to assist other members of the hearing-impaired community.

Also present at the event was Sarawak Society for the Deaf chairman Albert Wong.