Missing man in Limbang found safe after three-day SAR

LAWAS (Feb 19): A 39-year-old man who was reported missing in Limbang on Wednesday (Feb 16) was found safe today after a three-day long search and rescue (SAR) operation.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, he was reported missing at a jungle near Kampung Merasam in Limbang around 7.50am and managed to find his way out of the jungle.

“The man who was reported missing on Feb 16 found his way out after an extensive three-day operation.

“He was found safe, but his condition is a bit weak,” said Bomba.

According to Bomba, the man had gone to check on his trap at the jungle of Feb 14.

On Feb 16, his older brother found his motorcycle still parked by the roadside near the jungle and together with a few friends, tried to search for the victim but to no avail.

The older brother later lodged a police report at Bambangan police station in Limbang, which led to the activation of the SAR operation.