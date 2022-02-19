MP: Expect a revolution in next parliamentary sitting

MIRI (Feb 19): Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni predicts there will revolution and reformation in the next parliament sitting.

He said an important agenda in the sitting would be the introduction of the Anti-Party Hopping Bill and the limitation of the prime minister’s post to only two terms.

“Meaning, one revolution and one reformation in Parliament, and this requires bi-partisan supports. The Law Minister (Minister at the Prime Minister’s Department) held a roadshow and closed door meetings to get support to limit the term of a prime minister to only two terms,” he said when met by reporters after attending PBB Bekenu general meeting here today.

Lukanisman said the presentation of the two agendas would be the highlight of the sitting which will run from Feb 28 to Mar 24.

He said the need for the anti-party hoping bill was vital to create a stable and peaceful political situation in the country.

“It (Bill) is very important because the current political scenario requires us to sign an memorandum of understanding in order to have harmony in parliament. Party hopping after winning an election is the reason for political instability in our country,” he said.