Newly-appointed CM pol-sec pays tribute to late Masing

KUCHING (Feb 19): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) member Susan Clement Ingun hailed former party president, the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, as ‘the one having paved the way’ for her to become a political secretary to the chief minister.

She regarded him as ‘her mentor – a kind-hearted and humble leader’.

Masing passed away on Oct 31 last year, at age 72.

“To be honest, I could not have made it this far in politics without the help and guidance from one person – he was the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

“Compassionate like a father and always giving advice like an older brother, Tan Sri Dr James Masing never failed to motivate me in pursuing my journey, both in politics and in life,” she told The Borneo Post here.

Susan, who is advisor to the Ngemah branch of PRS Women, is among five new faces appointed as political secretaries to chief minister – the other four are Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman who is the chief political secretary and also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth deputy chief, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) secretary-general Datuk Nelson Balang Rining, Damen Rejek also of the PBB, and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Opar branch chairman Niponi Undek.

She, along with 15 other political secretaries, underwent the swearing-in ceremony at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

It is understood that the remaining 17 would be sworn in on a date yet to be set.

Susan, who at one particular time became a PBB member before re-joining PRS prior to the state election last year, also expressed gratitude to other leaders within the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition.

“I could not do it all by myself without help and guidance from within the PRS, the GPS and those who are close to me, helping me manoeuvre the ups and downs in politics.”

On her appointment, she pointed out that ‘the most basic task would be to assist the elected people’s representatives in PRS whenever needed’.

“As for expectations, I hope to contribute as much as I can in building the bridges between the ‘rakyat’ (people) and the government by way of explaining to them the policies of the Sarawak government.

“I also aim to build a good relationship with them and at the same time, do my very best in assisting the elected representatives collect information about the problems faced by the people and find the solutions too,” she elaborated.

Susan later thanked the Sarawak government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, for ‘the opportunity to serve the people of Sarawak’.

“My gratitude also goes to acting PRS president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum and secretary-general Dato Janang Bungsu, as well as all elected representatives, dignitaries and members from the PRS for placing their trusts in me.

“My heartfelt gratitude also goes to PRS Women chief Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie and PRS Youth chief Datuk Snowdan Lawan for truly demonstrating leadership by example.

“To my family – my children, my father and my brothers – and all my relatives and friends, thank you for always being there for me, and giving me solid undivided support.

“To my late mom in Heaven, she’d surely be proud of my achievements.”

In view of her appointment, Susan also called upon all women to be more involved in politics.

“The number of women in politics is still low.

“I surely hope that in the near future, more women step forward and join politics as one of the platforms that could help the people from all walks of life.”

Apart from Susan, other political secretaries to chief minister from the PRS are Doris, Edwin Banta, Charles Chad Nissom and Beatrice Kedoh Tajang.