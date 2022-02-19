NGOs call for govt to ensure senior citizens receive Covid-19 booster dose

KUCHING (Feb 19): The government is urged to ensure senior citizens nationwide are administered the Covid-19 booster shot to get through the Omicron wave.

In making this call today, the Malaysian Health Coalition (MHC) and Malaysian Society of Geriatric Medicine (MGSM) suggested the Ministry of Health, District Health Offices and Social Welfare Department work with operators of aged care facilities speed up efforts in delivering booster shots to aged care facilities and nursing homes.

“We are concerned with the surge in Covid-19 cases, with a large portion of senior citizens in nursing homes remaining unboosted. We must ensure our senior citizens are able to get through the Omicron wave with as little damage as possible,” said the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in a joint statement.

According to the two NGOs, most residents in aged care facilities are less privileged or less mobile, and the boosters need to reach them instead.

Thus, they called on all responsible parties and their volunteers to actively reach out to all these facilities and nursing homes and conduct mobile vaccination programmes there regardless of their registration status.

“Vaccines must reach senior citizens — not senior citizens trying to reach vaccines.”

They also called for immediate action by the government to ensure all senior citizens in Malaysia are vaccinated and administered the booster shot as quickly as possible.