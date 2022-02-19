Sabah first to implement trees planting program

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 19): Sabah was selected as the first state to implement the ‘We Be-Leaf Together’ (WBT) initiative organised by Kelab Belia Prihatin (KBP).

The WBT which was launched in Putatan on Saturday saw the involvement of 200 children aged four to six years and the planting of 156 local fruit trees.

Apart from tree planting activities, WBT’s two-pronged strategy also aimed to promote Sustainable Development Goals: Responsible Consumption & Production to children involved through recycling of used bottles to save money.

The program was officiated by Deputy Chief Minister cum Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan on Saturday.

Through the WBT initiative, KBP targets the planting of a minimum of 2,200 trees throughout Malaysia with a carbon absorption of 55,000 kg annually and a total of 5,500 KBP volunteers and 11,000 children aged four to six throughout Malaysia will be involved in the initiative.

Apart from conveying the message of climate change, the program also aims to renew the determination and commitment of the Malaysian community, especially the youth on environmental issues and climate change.

For maximum effect, the selected trees must also be those that can be harvested, cooked or eaten by the students involved in order to contribute to reducing stunted growth problems in children such as underweight, low iron as well as Vitamin A deficiency.

The program also received the assistance of a team of experts from Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) Food and Nutrition Faculty, led by Dr Yasmin Ooi.

Dr Jeffrey when speaking to the media later said the initiative is part of the United Nations framework for conference and climate change program where it is mandatory for all countries to play their respective role in the issue of climate change.

“Today we, with Kelab Belia Prihatin Malaysia and with the pupils of Tadika Taman Jumbo, planted trees as a symbolic message to the whole world, especially the younger generation on the need to look after the environment.

“When we do that, we will also help to control global warming as the world is worried about climate changes which have caused calamities, natural disasters like flooding and fires which in turn affects our economy,” he said.

Dr Jeffrey said they planted fruit trees on Saturday as they will be able to reduce food shortage and address the nutrition deficiency issue of the children and also local residents.

“Today’s event is a historical one and I extend my gratitude to Kelab Belia Prihatin Malaysia for choosing Sabah as the location to kick start the ‘We Be-Leaf Together’ initiative,” he said.

“The initiative will be used to spread awareness on the need to protect the environment so that we contribute to sustainable development goals and ensure that we are responsible and productive consumers. The future is in our hands as well as the hands of these children,” he said.

Dr Jeffrey also handed over an allocation of RM10,000 towards the implementation of WBT in Sabah.