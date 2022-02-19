Sabah third in SMJ Cup despite beating Kedah

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 19): Sabah FC concluded the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Cup tournament with a 1-0 win over Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC at the Likas Stadium on Saturday.

The victory however failed to lift the Rhinos above KDA FC as the hosts settled for a third place finish in the four-team pre-season tournament.

Sabah FC, along with KDA FC and Kelantan FC, all finished with six points.

KDA FC were eventually crowned champions based on superior goals difference with Kelantan FC, who defeated Sarawak United FC 3-2 in an earlier fixture, in second place.

Head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee was particularly happy with a much improved performance from his players.

He said Sabah went into the match without several key players but with determination and commitment on the pitch, the hosts managed to stun Kedah who were the favourites.

“Our main target is not to become champions (in the SMJ Cup). What’s more important is that we had three matches against quality opponents.

“As I’ve said earlier, I wanted to see the team make improvement after every match and we did it … we won against a very good team and did not concede any goal.

“Although we were missing some key players, those who played performed well against Kedah … the determination, commitment and discipline, that is what we hope for from the players.

“The tournament has been a good preparation for us in preparation for the Super League … the victory (against Kedah) should give the players confidence going into the new season.

“Having said that, I don’t hope that they will be carried away by the win but turn it into a motivation to do even better during the league campaign where we will take on Negeri Sembilan in our first game,” he said after the game.

Kim Swee also said Brazilian striker Altermir Cordeiro Pessoa Neto is showing positive progress despite only entering his third week of training with first team.

“He is adapting well to the team and scored a goal too. However, he has yet to reach full fitness but he showed great determination to fight for the team,” said Kim Swee, who also started Japanese import Taiki Kagayama as well as Brazilian defender Jackson de Souza in the game.

Neto netted the only goal of the game in the 54th minute when he capitalised on a defensive mistake before firing into the bottom left corner for the decisive winner.

Meanwhile, Sabah Football Association deputy president Datuk Rahman Zakaria presented the prizes to the winners of SMJ Cup.