State govts urged to also adopt anti-hopping law

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 19): State governments have been urged to take initiatives to introduce their respective anti-hopping laws.

United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau said these would be in line with Putrajaya’s proposed plan to table the anti-hopping bill at the upcoming Parliament sitting.

“I hope the state governments will also amend the laws at the state level, including in their respective constitutions (for the purpose),” he said in a statement here on Saturday.

On the anti-hopping bill in Parliament, the Tuaran member of parliament hoped it would not be delayed, saying the people wanted significant changes to ensure the integrity of the legislature.

Tangau welcomed a statement by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who had denied claims that the bill would not be tabled.

“It is in line with the stand put forward by Pakatan Harapan (PH) that the bill be brought to Parliament according to the timeline that had been agreed and set previously,” he said.

He added there was still time to iron out any outstanding issues with the bill.

“What’s important is that the bill must be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat this month or in March.”

“Wan Junaidi’s statement also denied the view of some parties that this bill will not be tabled and will not become a reality because the Federal Government is not serious and the MoU signed by PH is worthless and toothless,” he said.

“According to Wan Junaidi, the decision is also in line with the recommendation of the Prime Minister who wants the amendment to the Bill to be expedited and tabled at the first meeting of the fifth term of the 14th Parliament in 2022, which I see as appropriate and shows the leadership of Prime Minister fulfilled his promise, and also the stand of PH.”

On Friday, Wan Junaidi confirmed that the bill on anti-hopping and another to limit the prime minister’s term will be tabled next month.

He had previously said that while it was imperative to have an anti-hopping law to ensure confidence and good governance, there was no consensus on the term “anti-hopping”.

It was also reported that PH had told the government last month that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government would be declared void if the anti-hopping bill was not tabled at the next Dewan Rakyat sitting.