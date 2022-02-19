Teens looking for fishing spot found dead man near water tower in MJC Batu Kawa

KUCHING (Feb 18): A group of teenagers found the body of a man near a water tower at MJC Batu Kawa around 5pm today.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad in a statement today said the case has been classified as sudden death.

“No criminal elements were found near the body,” said Abang Zainal.

He added that a police report was lodged by a 16-year-old boy who were among the ten teenagers who discovered the body while looking for a fishing spot along Sungai Maong Kanan in Batu Kawa near the water tower.

Police identified the body as Chan Weng Hong, 63, a building contractor from Jalan Stampin. They also found his mobile phone, identification card and his wallet at the scene.

Medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital came to the scene and estimated that Chan had been dead for 48 hours.

“We have also informed the deceased’s son who lives outside Sarawak,” said Abang Zainal, adding that police had never received a missing person report of Chan.

The body has since been taken to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensic department for further action.

Those who are experiencing depression are advised to speak to a counsellor or contact the Welfare Department’s Helpline on 082-514141.

The Befrienders Kuching also offers emotional support. Call their hotline at 082-268 061 or email sam@befrienderskch.org.my.

Befrienders is a non-profit organisation that provides emotional support services 24-hours a day, seven days a week.