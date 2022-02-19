Tiang supports amendment for change of titles

SIBU (Feb 19): Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Youth chief Michael Tiang supports the state amendment bill to change the title ‘Chief Minister’ to ‘Premier’ and ‘Assistant Minister’ to ‘Deputy Minister’.

The Assistant Minister for Public Health, housing and Local Government II said it was part of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) steps towards restoring and safeguarding Sarawak’s autonomy as the future of Sarawak depends on how the government manages and takes advantage of its autonomy and special position in Malaysia.

“The change is not cosmetic but a move to correspond with Sarawak’s status in the federation of Malaysia as one of the three territories with the peninsula and Sabah.

“Regrettably six opposition members in the State Assembly did not support the amendment bill tabled and passed on Feb 15 to further affirm Sarawak’s special position in the Federation.

“One opposition member even disrespectfully resorted to equate the title Premier with certain brand of tissue paper while expressing her disagreement over the said Bill,” he lamented.

Tiang, who is Pelawan assemblyman, said it was a clear proof of what GPS means by Sarawak First.

He added that state constitutional amendments are consequential to GPS’ efforts and ultimate success in amending federal constitution which restored Sarawak’s status according Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).