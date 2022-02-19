Two caught for allegedly smuggling migrants into country

KUCHING (Feb 19): Two local men were arrested for allegedly smuggling three illegal immigrants near an oil palm plantation in Bau during an operation called ‘Op Benteng’ about 7am yesterday.

In a statement, the army’s First Infantry Division said two men on motorcycles were stopped after they crossed the border and used an oil palm plantation road to continue their journey.

“Further investigations found that beside the two men, aged 26 and 31, two other men and a woman, aged between 22 and 39, all Indonesian nationals, were caught.

“When checked, none of the Indonesians could produce any travel documents,” the statement said, adding that two motorcycles, six mobile phones and some cash were seized.

A police report was also lodged at Bau District Police Station while the five individuals were handed over to the police for investigation and further action.