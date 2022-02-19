Willie proposes setting up of Commodity Forest Farms

KUCHING (Feb 19): Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodity Datuk Willie Mongin proposed the setting up of Commodity Forest Farms (Ladang Hutan Komoditi) as a benchmark to form a thorough plan for the agro-commodity sector in Sarawak.

During his courtesy call to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday morning, he also shared his views on the needs of polishing and amending certain agro-commodity criteria which have been the subject of a cooperation agreement between federal and state government.

According to Willie, who is also Puncak Borneo MP, Sarawak has about 30 percent of Native Customary Rights (NCR) lands placed in the highlands and these lands are not suitable for agricultural cash crops.

“The Commodity Forest Farms will feature timber species that are expected to generate income to the Bumiputeras, especially for owners of abandoned NCR lands.

“The idea was deemed as a benchmark to form a thorough plan for Sarawak in the forest farm sector, when looking at the developments achieved by the neighbouring country such as in Kalimantan, Indonesia,” he said, expressing his support on the passing of the Sago and Nipah Development Board (SNDB) Bill 2022 by the State Legislative Assembly recently.