7-year-old boy found drowned in Lundu resort swimming pool

KUCHING (Feb 20): A seven-year-old boy was found drowned in a swimming pool at a resort in Lundu at around 9am yesterday.

Lundu district police chief DSP Damataries Lautin in a statement today, said the boy was found by a member of the public who was also swimming in the pool.

“After the boy was pulled out of the water, his mother quickly performed a CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation).

“However, he showed no response and an ambulance was called to the scene,” Damataries added.

He said the deceased was pronounced dead at the Lundu Hospital due to drowning by a medical personnel.

A police report has been lodged by the deceased’s father at the Lundu district police headquarters.

Damataries said police who conducted their investigations, found that the deceased was drowned inside a pool that was about 1.2-metre in depth.

“It is also estimated that the deceased was underwater for about 30 minutes when he was discovered,” he added.

He said police are still investigating the case.