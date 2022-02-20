Abg Jo: ‘Premier’ title not for me but to differentiate Sarawak’s status as equal partner in Federation of Malaysia

MIRI (Feb 20): Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state’s move to rename the Chief Minister’s post as ‘Premier’ is not for him but it was done to differentiate Sarawak’s status as one of the equal partners in the Federation of Malaysia.

Abang Johari said since the status of Sarawak is different from the other states, the title of the head of state government has to be different.

“Renaming Sarawak Chief Minister’s post as ‘Premier’ is not for me. This is for Sarawak because it is a different entity from the other states, it has to be consistent with Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he said in his speech at the Federation of Miri Division Chinese Association’s (FCA) Unity Night–Chinese New Year dinner gathering at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club yesterday.

The State Legislative Assembly as the highest law-making body in the state had on Feb 15 passed the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2022, on the change of title of the Chief Minister to Premier.

The amendments also provide for the term Assistant Minister to be changed to Deputy Minister.

On Feb 16, the day after the tabling of the bill, State Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the change of the designation of Sarawak Chief Minister to Premier will only come into force after it is gazetted.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, thanked voters in Miri for giving the coalition a very strong mandate to lead the division and state as a whole in the state election last year.

“GPS managed to retain the whole of Miri (division), thanks to the support and mandate given by the voters.

“Therefore, under the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, which the GPS government has planned for Sarawak towards 2030, I am sure that we can go through what we have planned including implementing ‘A Greater Miri Development Plan 2030’,” he said.

He added that through PCDS 2030, the state government would embark on new development plan as part of the state’s economic recovery strategy.

As industries such as tourism and agriculture have been identified as the sectors that would contribute to the ‘Greater Miri’ plan, Abang Johari believed that the proposed policy under the plan would give a right direction in contributing to the state’s future development.

“Hence, we are looking forward to implement the ‘Greater Miri’ plan as part of the state’s economy recovery strategy,” he said.

Among present at the dinner were Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Assistant Minister for Women and Childhood Development Datuk Rosey Yunus; Youth, Assistant Minister of Sports and Entrepreneur Development II Dr Ripin Lamat; Miri MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni; Pujut assemblyman Mayor Adam Yii; FCA president Datuk David Goh and Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) chairman Ling Chiong Sing.