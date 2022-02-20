Active youth participation signifies process to rejuvenate PBB, says MP

MIRI (Feb 20): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) is all-welcoming of active participation by youths aged 18 to 28 years old in the party.

In stating this, Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni says some 300,000 youths within this age range are targeted to become new voters, including those categorised under Undi18 (voters aged between 19 and 20) and automatic registration, and all of them have the potential of becoming party members.

“This is a process to rejuvenate the PBB; it is a way where politicians are giving priority to the involvement of new voters and new members who wants to be directly involved,” he told reporters after attending PBB Bekenu sub-branches’ general meeting yesterday.

The setting-up of a new PBB wing for youths aged between 18 to 28 was announced last month by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also the party’s president.

Lukanisman and Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman are the joint working committee chairmen for this wing, expected to be launched during the PBB Convention this June.

Lukanisman said the new youth wing would bring together youth members of PBB.

“This is PBB’s new political agenda to face a large number of new voters aged 18 to 28 years old, around 400,000 additional voters from Undi18 and automatic registration, which was gazetted on Jan 17.”

The MP added that for the whole of Sarawak, there were almost 660,000 voters – about 400,000 of whom were those below the age of 40.

For Sibuti parliamentary constituency, he said there was an increase of 51.6 per cent in the number of voters in Bekenu, and 91.3 per cent increase in Lambir – the percentage numbers represented 19,856 voters in Bekenu, and 38,091 voters in Lambir.

Adding on, Lukanisman viewed the voting trend for state and parliamentary elections as ‘different’, pointing out that the outcome of the last state polls could not be used to predict how the parliamentary one would turn out.

“The Sibuti parliamentary area is ready to face the increase of voters from Undi18 and automatic registration, which would set a new political scenario at national level,” he added.