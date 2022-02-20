Awg Tengah: Mintred achieved much in last two years despite Covid

KUCHING (Feb 20): The Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development (Mintred) has achieved great performance in the past two years despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to its minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Sarawak came in second as the main destination for investment among states in Malaysia and brought in RM16 billion worth of investments for the manufacturing sector in 2020. Last year, the ministry attracted investments worth RM7. 1 billion.

“Without the commitment from all quarters it is impossible for us to achieve this feat,” he said this when officiating at the ministry’s appreciation night here Friday.

Awang Tengah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said the ministry had worked hard in 2020 and 2021 to assist industry players and entrepreneurs through several initiatives during the pandemic.

This included coordinating 14 industrial vaccination centres where more than 34,000 workers in the manufacturing sector received two vaccine doses, providing financial assistance to 4,278 entrepreneurs in the past two years, and providing the Bazaar Rakyat Online Sarawakku Sayang (Bross) platform which was utilised by 10,000 entrepreneurs to sell their products, to name a few.

Awang Tengah said under the 12th Malaysia Plan, the ministry would implement 45 development projects statewide with an allocation totaling RM228.2 million.

There are 12 projects under construction while the others are in various stages of implementation such as establishment, appointment of consultants and designing, he added.

“I thus call on all officers of the ministry to give their strong commitment and cooperation to ensure that the projects can be implemented successfully.

“The ministry must constantly improve the ease of doing business in the state and continue to make Sarawak the destination of choice for investment and trade. The ministry must always provide tip-top facilitation and advisory services to investors and business community.

“The ministry’s entrepreneurship development programmes should also be planned as they are catalysts for the growth and capacity building of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“The state government, through Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, is targeting a 40 per cent increase in SME business registration, 70 per cent of SMEs in the state are adapting digital platforms and 6,000 new entrepreneurs are developed,” he added.