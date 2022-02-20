Bidayuh entrepreneurs urged to grab every opportunity offered

KUCHING (Feb 20): Bidayuh entrepreneurs must grab opportunities arising from government’s new policies involving their areas, says Mambong assemblyman Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

He said these included the soon-to-be introduced carbon credit trading to enable tree preservation efforts to be monetised.

“If you don’t step in, you will miss it. And others from somewhere will come in and take it, and you will just ‘tengok saja’ (become mere spectators),” he said when officiating at the annual luncheon of Penrissen Bidayuh Entrepreneurs Association (PUBP) yesterday.

A law on carbon credit trading, according to Dr Jerip who is also Assistant Minister of Transport I, is expected to be legislated soon.

He said a bill for such law or ordinance would be tabled at the State Legislative Assembly in May or June by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We will be the only one in Malaysia doing it. A big conference will be held before the law is introduced,” he said.

With many trees found along the rivers and mountains in Bidayuh areas, he said Bidayuh community could benefit from carbon credit trading, and suggested that entities such as local cooperatives to participate in it.

On another matter, he said Bidayuh entrepreneurs must also play their part in enhancing the potential of their areas as tourism attraction and food basket in line with the aspirations of the chief minister.

He said PUBP, through its upcoming cooperative ‘Koperasi PUBP Berhad’, could start coordinating tourism products available, particularly in Mambong constituency, and ‘sell’ them on social media.

“What I am saying is Mambong has the best tourism products. You have the only authentic Bidayuh longhouse at Annah Rais, which is declared under Unesco Geopark, and which the Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said must be maintained.

“We have beautiful and accessible waterfalls at Sadir, Sapit and Sibakar. Those wanting to see Bengoh Dam, can make the trip up to Nyegol and Sting,” he said.

Dr Jeripn said more domestic tourists were coming to enjoy the wonders of nature in Mambong to escape the stressful lifestyle in the city.

“I will soon declare open what is called ‘Villages Above the Cloud’ comprising Simuti, Kiding and Sapit. When you go there at certain time of the day, the villages are covered in clouds. Tourists like to go there and feel as if they are in heaven,” he added.

He also called on PUBP to continue holding training for aspiring entrepreneurs and urged the association to apply for government funding to cover the training expenses.

He believe that with training and guidance, Bidayuh entrepreneurs could start their business, maintain it and make it grow.

PUBP’s new logo was also launched at the same event. Its members earlier attended the biennial general meeting which saw entrepreneur Jores Sedek reappointed as its president.