Covid-19: Sarawak’s new cases drop slightly to 309

KUCHING (Feb 20): New Covid-19 cases in Sarawak took a slight dip to 309 today, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 256,377, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Sarawak logged 376 cases on Saturday.

The committee in its Covid-19 daily update said 22 districts reported new infections with Kuching recording the highest number of cases at 100.

Six districts had recorded double-digit cases namely Miri (57), Sibu (54), Kapit (22), Bintulu (21), and Limbang (11) while the remaining cases were reported in Serian (9), Song (6), Lawas (3), Samarahan (3), Lundu (3), Kanowit (3), Bukit Mabong (3), Subis (3), Sarikei (2), Mukah (2), Betong (2), and one each in Sri Aman, Bau, Asajaya, Matu and Telang Usan.

All cases were in Category 1 and 2 with the exception of three cases, one of which was a Category 3 case involving a patient with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen support.

The two other cases were in Category 5 (patient with pneumonia requiring ventilator support).

Active Covid-19 clusters in the state remain at two namely the Kampung Semeba Cluster and Jalan Kolej Cluster, both in Kuching.

There were also no reported death cases from Covid-19 complications leaving the death toll in Sarawak to remain at 1,623.