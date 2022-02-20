Covid-19: Unvaccinated patients’ death rate higher than those with booster shots, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 20): The death rate for unvaccinated Covid-19 patients is significantly higher compared to those who have completed their vaccinations and those with booster shots.

According to data of deaths per 100 thousand population according to vaccination status from January 1 till yesterday that was shared by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Twitter, the death rate for unvaccinated patients between ages 40 and 49 was 92.09 for every 100,000 people.

The rate is far higher compared to the death rate of 3.08 for patients who have completed their vaccinations and 3.18 for those who have taken their booster shots for the same age category.

For patients aged 80 and above, the death rate was 167.06 among unvaccinated patients, compared to 119.34 for those who have completed their vaccinations and 42.00 for those with booster shots.

Meanwhile, the death rate for unvaccinated patients aged 18 to 29 was 8.14 compared to 0.98 for patients who have completed their vaccinations and 0 for those with booster shots.

For those aged 30 to 39, the death rate was 14.00 for every 100,000 people for unvaccinated patients compared to 1.90 for those who completed their vaccinations and 4.18 for those with booster shots.

The death rate for patients in the 50 to 59-year category, the death rate was 49.46 for unvaccinated patients, 6.62 (completed vaccinations), and 4.41 (booster shot) while for those aged 60 to 69, the death rate was 116.20 (unvaccinated patients), 14.58 (completed vaccinations) and 5.60 (booster shot). Lastly for the 0 to 79-year category, the death rate was 74.97 (unvaccinated patients), 44.29 (completed vaccinations) and 8.16 (booster shot).

Khairy also tweeted that the data showed the effectiveness of the booster shot against the Omicron wave.

“Boosters offer the best protection against Covid-19 fatalities and serious symptoms.

“Stop reading nonsense conspiracy theories on FB. Protect yourselves. Get your booster shots,” he tweeted. — Bernama