Demand for one-third representation in Parliament still on, says Sharifah Hasidah

KUCHING (Feb 20): The demand for one-third of the parliamentary seats for Sarawak will continue, stressed Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

She said the right for Sarawak to table such demand was enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the Inter-Governmental Committee Report (IGC Report).

“Whether it is made before or after the next parliamentary elections am not sure. But we are still taking this to the highest level.

“We don’t know when the next parliamentary elections will be held, but we will continue this struggle. If possible before the election is held,” she said after officiating at the closing ceremony of the ‘Let’s Talk With Women’ Programme by Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam) here today.

She explained that before Singapore left Malaysia, Sarawak’s composition in Parliament should have been one-third but now it has decreased.

As such, she said it is only right that Sarawak demand the two-third composition so that there will be more Sarawakian elected representatives in Parliament.

The Malaysian Parliament or the Dewan Rakyat currently has 222 seats, which means one-third of the seats would be 74 seats. Presently, Sabah has 25 seats and Sarawak has 31 seats which add up to 56 seats.

In the past, Sarawak and Sabah leaders have argued that Malaysia should recognise and restore the status of both states as equal partners with Peninsular Malaysia in the formation of Malaysia.

When Malaysia was initially formed in 1963, the federation consisted of Malaya (Peninsular Malaysia), Sabah, Sarawak and Singapore.

Peninsular Malaysia reportedly had one-third of the Parliament seats, Sabah 16, Sarawak 24 and Singapore 15 at the time.

All that changed when Singapore no longer became part of Malaysia while Singapore’s seats were not distributed to Sabah and Sarawak.