Firefighters prevent woman from jumping off building in Bintulu

BINTULU (Feb 20): Firefighters managed to prevent a woman from jumping off a building at Medan Central today.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said the station received a distress call about the incident at 12.42pm.

He said eight firefighters were sent to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the location, it was found that the 29-year-old woman was standing outside the window of the building,” he added.

Wan Kamaruddin said firefighters managed to coax the woman to get back inside.

She was later handed over to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, those who are experiencing depression or mental health issues can contact the Welfare Department’s Helpline on 082-514141.

Non-profit organisation The Befrienders Kuching also offers emotional support. Call their hotline on 082-268 061 or email sam@befrienderskch.org.my.