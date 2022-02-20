Houses of worship urged to register with ROS to be eligible for Unifor grants

SIBU (Feb 20): All houses of worship, including churches and temples, are urged to register with the Registrar of Societies (ROS) to be eligible to receive grants from the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

Its director Richard Lon said their assistance would come in the form of grants and infrastructure development, such as repair and upgrading works.

He said the only thing Unifor did not provide for was the activities conducted by the houses of worship.

“Therefore, houses of worship are urged to register with Unifor to be eligible for the grants,” he added.

Richard was speaking at a session with representatives from nine temples and two churches from the Dudong area last night and was here at the invitation of Persatuan Penganut Da Wang Gong Salim Zone 3 chairman Penghulu Ten Kim Loong and working committee chairman Kapitan Theng Swee Ming.

He added they were reaching out to the houses of worship as many were still unaware of what Unifor could offer.

He said Unifor was only established in 2017, and its existence was still very new to some temples and churches.

He also reminded those seeking assistance from Unifor to go through their elected people’s representatives.

“Unifor is based in Kuching and it might not be that easy to contact us. Your YB is nearer to you and he is the best person who can help you to contact us,” he said.

After Sibu, Richard said they would proceed to Miri and attend to the needs of houses of worship there.

“We will cover other areas if there are elected people’s representatives who request us to go there,” he said.