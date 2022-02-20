Johor polls: Don’t be afraid to come out and vote, says Annuar

JOHOR BAHRU (Feb 20): The people need not worry about going out to fulfil their responsibilities as voters at the Johor state election on March 12 despite the recent increase in Covid-19 cases, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said despite several flexibilities in the standard operating procedures (SOPs) provided during the campaigning period, the layout of the voting process and the SOPs set could control the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

“There is no need to be afraid, and when one goes out to vote there could be a self-test process to go through. In fact, the polling centres have designated areas in the event that there is a Covid-19 positive case. At the authorities’ level, they have layouts in accordance with the SOPs and new norms, in managing the Johor polls.

“Insya-Allah, all will proceed well and under control,” he said at a question-and-answer session during the Bicara Keluarga Malaysia programme at the Dewan Auditorium of Johor RTM here today.

He said this when asked about the campaigning SOPs issued by the Election Commission (EC) which gave more flexibility compared with previous state elections despite the recent hike in Covid-19 cases.

— MORE TO COME —