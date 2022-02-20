Kuching cops arrest 3 youths for allegedly pulling off ‘Superman stunt’ on motorcycle

KUCHING (Feb 20): Three youths were arrested for allegedly pulling off ‘Superman stunt’ on their motorcycle along Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Haji Abdul Rahman Yakub here yesterday.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the three suspects aged between 17 and 19 were arrested under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“They were riding motorcycles while lying chest down on their seats with their legs straight to the back, imitating Superman action,” he said in a statement today.

The ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ was carried out from 8.30pm yesterday (Feb 19) and ended at 7am today.

Ahsmon said the police also issued 183 summonses and inspected 72 vehicles and 80 individuals during the operation.

“The ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ will be implemented continuously to keep track of people who drive and ride dangerously to reduce road accident rates, especially deadly ones in this district,” Ahsmon added.