Motorcyclist killed after being hit by pickup truck at Mile 16 Kuching-Serian Road

KUCHING (Feb 20): A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a pickup truck at Mile 16 Kuching-Serian Road at around 4am today.

Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the deceased was identified as Arnold Riga from Kampung Menjau in Mile 21 here.

“The victim was hit by a pickup truck which was heading from Serian towards Kuching. As a result of the collision, the rider was thrown off his motorcycle,” he said in a press statement.

Abang Zainal said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by Sarawak General Hospital (HUS) paramedics.

“The pickup truck driver who suffered minor injuries, was taken to HUS for further treatment.” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.