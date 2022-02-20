No longer just a hobby

Esports can open opportunities to those wanting to develop skills that are in high demand in today’s tech-driven world

ESPORTS has gained much popularity over the past few years, fuelled by the rapid advancement in technology.

More significantly, it made its first appearance as a medal sport in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila, the Philippines.

This is followed by its inclusion in the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China this September.

Such a development has significantly changed the people’s perspective of esports and boosted its image, especially among the younger generation and even the non-gamers.

Augmented by the ever-increasing usage and capabilities of smartphones and digitalisation, esports has even become a lucrative trade.

According to the blog ‘Athlete Network’, the growing popularity of esports has created some viable careers, which is why so many people are exploring this industry.

Esports stars like South Korean player Faker already make two million dollars a year, and some professional teams are even joining esports leagues.

“All of this goes to show that esports is becoming more and more popular, and that they can create some of the most interesting and creative career paths,” it said.

Apart from being e-gamers, other career paths stemming from esports include coaching and refereeing, hosting, content-creation and social media management, as well as marketing, administration, event-handling and production.

‘Prospect is bright’

But is there a good prospect for esports in Malaysia?

Kelvin Pang believes that the prospect is ‘bright’.

“In fact, esports became an alternative when all physical activities had to be stopped following imposition of restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Furthermore, RM20 million had been set aside under National Budget 2022 for the development of e-sports in the country,” said Pang, 40, who is the general manager of Orange Esports Sdn Bhd, hailed as the oldest esports organisation in Malaysia.

He was met by thesundaypost during the recent Borneo Esports Workshop 2022 in Sibu.

Organised and run by Sibu District E-sports Club, the two-day programme involved 132 esports athletes coming from all over Sarawak.

In his speech at the closing ceremony of the workshop, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts II Datuk Snowdan Lawan regarded esports as ‘more than just a game’.

“It intertwines with technology, giving plenty of opportunities to individuals wanting to develop their skills that are in high demand in today’s technology-driven world, both within and beyond this sport.

“Indeed, esports is a growing industry that can be beneficial to our social and industrial developments,” said Snowdan.

In his remarks, Sibu District Esports Club president Wesleeyh Lee pointed out that youths could make a living from esports.

“It’s no longer just a hobby.

“We are talking about game development (and) becoming speakers or trainers, among other areas – all these can help them establish their careers,” he pointed out.

One of the Borneo Esports Workshop 2022 participants Mik Clarence recalled playing esports ‘casually’ just few years ago, before he entered his first competition.

“I believe esports can become a lucrative career,” said Mik, 20, whose team ‘SRK Flava’ emerged champion of the Mini Tour PUBG Mobile (PUBGM) that was held in conjunction with the workshop.

Another participant, Farid Farihin, 15, expressed his delight over esports rapidly gaining traction in Sibu.

His team, Kerabat Esports, placed first runner-up in the Mini Tour PUBGM.

Sharing similar sentiments with Farid, Nabil Ikmal, 23, believed in esports holding a bright future for those involved in it. His team, Purge Syndicate, grabbed third place in the competition.

‘In need of more education, awareness’

In its post (https://an.athletenetwork.com/blog/becoming-an-esports-athlete), Athlete Network said esports would ‘not be going anywhere anytime soon’, hailing it as ‘a booming industry’.

“People enjoy playing games for a living.

“Even though it can be hard for the older generations to understand, young people are searching for careers in this field more than ever.

“Being an esports athlete is a viable career in some cases – if you play the most popular games and you are really good at it – but it can be even better,” stated the blog.

British Esports Association, however, regarded video-gaming as ‘still a relatively new activity compared to (other) established sports and other traditional recreational activities’.

“Because of this, it can seem alien, unusual, unhealthy or a waste of time to those new to it.

“It’s not seen as an acceptable career path to everyone,” it said in a post (https://britishesports.org/news/whats-it-like-being-a-parent-of-an-esports-player-and-how-can-they-support-their-childs-interest-in-gaming/).

In this respect, Lee believed that for the sports to go far, it was important for the parents to provide encouragement to their children so that they could excel in this field.

Thus, he highlighted the need for more educational programmes slated for the parents so that they would understand esports better.

“I think quite a number of parents are still having the ‘old school’ (mindset), and they may not be able to accept it (esports as a career pathway).

“In connection to this, one of the objectives of our club is to educate society, not just the parents, that the younger generation can actually make a living out of it,” he pointed out.

In Farid’s case, he said his parents, especially his father, had always been supportive.

“They give me all the necessary support to enable me pursue my interest in esports,” said the teenager.

Target for SEA Games 2022

Malaysia is eyeing several medals from esports in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, scheduled to run from May 12 to 23 this year.

Pang, who is also Malaysia’s head of esports selection committee for the Games, said the national team would want to stage a better performance than during the 2019 outing.

“What we are looking at is to do better than we did in the 2019 SEA Games, where Malaysia bagged one gold and one bronze,” said the Kuchingite.

Additionally, Pang said Malaysia would likely send a contingent of some 40 players to both the SEA Games and the Asian Games this year.

Borneo Esports Workshop 2022

The workshop was meant as a platform to prepare players in overcoming the challenges and also realising their potential esports.

“The Borneo E-sports Workshop 2022 was geared towards raising the bar on esports here, in particular,” said Lee.

“It’s our objective to make a new benchmark for esports, especially in the central region of Sarawak. We’re not focusing on organising any tournament; rather, the aim was to make it a new way of educating and enhancing the local players by combining the element of education and competition.

“This should ensure that our esports teams would elevate their level of thinking and professionalism, in line with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia’s Strategic Plan for Esports Development 2020-2025.”

As a participant, Mik said he learned more about conflict management in a team throughout the course, which he described as ‘most handy in terms of handling a team during a competition’.

“I hope that such course could be conducted in other divisions in Sarawak to benefit existing and prospective esports players,” he added.

‘The road ahead’

Pang, who has 21 years’ experience in esports, expressed his hope of imparting his knowledge to more young Sarawakians.

That was why he did not hesitate at all in saying yes when asked to be a speaker for Borneo Esports Workshop 2022.

“I feel that there is a gap between Sarawakian players and their counterparts in Peninsular Malaysia.

“So, whenever there’s an opportunity like this workshop, I did not hesitate to render my service to educate our fellow Sarawakians about esports, which is the way forward.

“Furthermore, many development programmes will be rolled out by the Sarawak Esports Association (Sesa), as previously shared by its president, Mr Afiq Fadhli Narawi, under its State Esports development roadmap, (which) I hope that I could assist them in implementing it,” said Pang.

He recalled that during his time some 20 years ago, there was no support system that could facilitate the move to make esports a viable career path for youths.

“I want to emphasise that dreams do come true, when we really put our heart and efforts into it.

“I believe that in the future, with proper tutelage and education, our younger generation should be able to establish their careers in this industry,” added Pang.