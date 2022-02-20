Nurturing the NextGen of Doctors

The Covid-19 pandemic is a wake call for society all over that healthcare needs must be bolstered. Expenditure on the prevention of diseases is a priority investment for individuals and governments. Though Malaysia has a relatively good healthcare structure, we need more doctors and other healthcare professionals. There is a maldistribution of healthcare professionals in the country with most doctors practicing in the cities creating accessibility to healthcare services in rural areas challenging.

Why fresh blood is needed moving forward?

According to the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Manipal University College Malaysia (MUCM), Prof Dr Jayakumar Gurusamy, “The opportunity for young doctors is immense with a range of specialties ranging from neurosurgeons to oncologists. The government recently announced Malaysia requires an additional 28,000 specialists in various medical disciplines by 2030 to reduce the waiting time at government hospitals.” Prof Dr Jayakumar, who is also a professor of Community Medicine, further added that “The country is moving to an aging nation where sickness and non-communicable diseases will increase. More public health medicine specialists to rehabilitation physicians are needed to tackle this problem. Globalisation allows young doctors to venture to work abroad and enrich their work experience.”

The MUCM MBBS

The name Manipal has resonated with the Malaysian healthcare system for the past 68 years from with thousands of medical doctors graduating from Manipal in India and over the last 24 years from Manipal University College Malaysia (formerly known Melaka-Manipal Medical College) in Melaka. The contribution from the graduates to the healthcare services is time tested within the country with many others creating a mark in USA, UK and in Australia.

The MBBS curriculum is a blend of traditional and contemporary teaching and learning modalities like cadaveric dissection to virtual 3-D dissections in Anatomy. The shadow housemanship embedded within the curriculum at the final semester immerses the medical students in a world of almost real-life working conditions. It paves the way for the graduates to blend with ease into the clinical working life at the hospitals.

Is Medicine for Me?

A career in Medicine, where passion meets compassion, is still a worthwhile consideration. Working opportunities for doctors within the country and globally have withstood economic downturns, pandemics, disasters, and poverty. On the contrary, the need for doctors is needed more during these periods to overcome the after-effects of difficult times where sicknesses increase. Unlike in previous decades, Medicine today is a passport to many clinical as well non-clinical routes like physician-researchers, medical physiologists, microbiologists, health care leaders like hospital directors, and being leaders in medical-related organisations.

For more information on our programme, call us at 1700-811-662 or visit us at www.manipal.edu.my.