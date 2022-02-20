Revolutionary streaming project goes beyond building connectivity as it also aims to empower millions of communities

MOTHER of three, Hasmi Hashim, never expected her interest in technology and digital knowledge would lead her into exploring opportunities in blockchain.

In 2018, the 51-year-old businesswoman from Klang got together with her four male friends to plan the development of a streaming project based on blockchain technology.

Their main goal was to empower millions of communities through this work.

Being the co-founder of the project, she was really proud to introduce it as ‘Pandosoft’ – touted as the first streaming application platform of its kind in Asia powered by blockchain technology.

Revolutionising modern-age streaming

Pandosoft is an international-based streaming platform application founded by five individuals who share a vision of revolutionising modern-age streaming.

Hasmi, who is Pandosoft’s chief marketing officer, said the platform had created a complete ecosystem set to establish new expectations by introducing the technological combination of two current giant digital industries – streaming and blockchain.

“By deploying our own intuitive blockchain technology, we are able to provide a multi-billion-dollar solution to address the current issues faced by the streaming industry in coping with rising demands – ending the negative experiences of viewers such as poor streaming quality and lag.”

She pointed out that in this modern era, digital economy would be described as ‘the economic activity resulting from billions of everyday online connections among people, businesses, devices, data and processes’.

She regarded ‘hyper-connectivity’ as the backbone of digital economy, in view of the growing ‘inter-connectedness’ of people, organisations and ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT).

“What we are doing in Pandosoft is actually beyond just building the connectivity; it is also about providing livelihood and services, and addressing the needs of an average person.

“In this growing digital age, we are facing problems with connectivity mainly due to lag, slow buffering and poor quality, which disrupt their activities; Pandosoft strives to solve these with our Rametron software.

“It is Pandosoft’s mission to empower millions of people around the world, through the decentralisation of the video-streaming industry using blockchain technology.

“We envision communities coming together and being rewarded by creating, posting, and watching content on a blockchain-powered decentralised platform.”

Challenges

Bringing a huge change to what is deemed to be ‘normal’ is not something that comes easy.

It goes without saying that every major change always comes with hurdles.

“Pandosoft is no stranger to challenges,” said Hasmi.

“Building the community is the most important part of creating an ecosystem that is powered by the people, which is why finding and connecting people who share the same values and vision with us stand as the biggest challenge of all.”

She said her team started building the community in October 2020, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The situation forced us to run the project completely online.

“Despite the setbacks, we managed to stay connected and continue to build the community.

“With distance no longer being an excuse, we adapted accordingly to the current norms and had taken full advantage of having to engage virtually, which actually enabled us to develop our technology and expand our network of community extensively from every corner of the world.

“We managed to turn what seemed like an unfortunate situation, into a blessing,” she recalled.

A connectivity solution

The problems of lag, slow buffering and poor quality disrupt the connectivity, sharing, earning, growth and even learning for everyone across all parts of the world.

The situation is worse in regions with poor Internet connections.

This is where Pandosoft comes into play, specifically through Rametron.

“Rametron is our Intellectual Property (IP) that uses peer-to-peer blockchain technology, which can seamlessly help other users within the network stream by relaying and translating users’ videos and data files to any one of our applications.

“This solution is made possible with our growing community around the world. Through Rametron, we should be able to solve the issues faced by everyone in this current digital age,” said Hasmi.

Elaborating, she described Pandosoft as a project ‘built by the community for the community’, using blockchain to enable direct participation in the network for consumers, content creators, and also the ‘Rametrons’.

According to Hasmi, the key to the success of Pandosoft’s technology is completing the ecosystem that they have created.

“We have four remarkable applications: Pandojo, Tutor-X, Show.Us and Pandogo.

“Moreover, we are now introducing a messaging app that incorporates messaging, live shows and wallet all in one.

“This latest addition complements our existing array of exquisite technologies. These applications would be propelled by the very blockchain technology that we built Pandosoft upon.”

Consistency

Commenting on Sarawak government’s ongoing efforts towards realising the state’s digital economy goal, Hasmi felt ‘super-excited’ about the plan outlined by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“The Chief Minister of Sarawak is so brilliant; he’s able to foresee the future and has constantly been progressive with his plan.

“Don’t be surprised – soon Sarawak is going to be an exemplary smart city in Asia,” she said, citing ‘no-driver cars’, artificial intelligence (AI), smart street-lighting and smart parking as attributes of a smart city.

The concept of smart city, she added, would also include addressing a series fundamental challenge faced by towns and cities – how to reduce costs, generate economic growth and resilience, enhance sustainability, improve public services and elevate the people’s quality of life.

“However, when it comes to smart cities, you’re only as good as your connectivity.

“As such, the community would depend on high-speed reactions.

“To have delays, lags or crashes would be detrimental to the functioning of the entire environment, leading to more than grumbles – it could also trigger the decline in productivity, economy, and quality of life.”

Hasmi said by using technology to optimise a town or city, the authorities would be able to see benefits across a range of different aspects – from having better transport flow with no traffic congestion, to running smart waste management and recycling points, and saving electricity supply.

In this regard, she reiterated the core importance of having consistent connectivity to enable all the functions of any smart city.

Hasmi also said the 5G technology would help make smart city concept a reality.

“Take a closer look at the required network infrastructure for the future, Rametron.

“Our peer-to-peer technology, which enables anyone with a computer to transcode, relay and stream, will be critical to smart city deployments as it plays a key part in building connectivity in areas with poorer network coverage and capacity,” she added.