Society urges media, public to use term ‘deaf’ instead of ‘hearing-impaired’

KUCHING (Feb 20): The Sarawak Society for the Deaf (SSD) calls for the term ‘deaf’ instead of ‘hearing-impaired’ to be widely used by media publications and the public.

According to SSD president Albert Wong, he said the term ‘deaf’ is not a disability and they are a linguistic minority as they are still able to communicate with others using sign language.

Noticing the term ‘hearing-impaired’ was widely used in publications, he explained such a term implies someone having a disability.

“The term ‘deaf’ itself is not a disability. Although we cannot hear, but we use our hands to communicate. We are just a linguistic minority — just a difference in language and not a difference in terms of personal abilities.

“As such, I would like to appeal to the media to use the term ‘deaf’ instead of ‘hearing-impaired’ so it can be widely used by the public,” he said at a press conference today.

Earlier, Wong alongside Assistant Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Mohammad Razi Sitam and Sarawak Social Welfare Department director Noriah Ahmad attended the closing ceremony of the Deaf Empowerment Workshop held at a hotel here today.

The workshop, organised by SSD, was held from Feb 18 to 20 to discuss the common problems faced by the deaf community in Sarawak and to seek solutions.

Speaking at the event, Wong said a total of 50 participants consisting of representatives from over 20 associations and government agencies attended the workshop.

He said six focus areas were discussed during the workshop, namely education, employment, healthcare and welfare, accessibility, social recreation and culture as well as advocacy and rights.

Among the solutions identified during the workshop include setting up guidelines on early identification, intervention and awareness for deaf newborns as well as a daycare centre in Kuching for deaf children up to six years old.

The workshop also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between SSD and other societies, namely the Sarawak Deaf Sports Association, Malaysian Sign Language and Deaf Studies Association, Deaf Media and Technology Association and Sarawak Deaf Youth Society.

This was done as a collaborative effort between the associations to strive for improvement in the deaf community.