‘Solid support from PBB members can help Sarawak realise 2030 developed-state goal’

MIRI (Feb 20): All Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Bekenu members must continue to uphold the party’s struggle for sustainability and development of Sarawak.

In making this call, Assistant Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development I Datuk Rosey Yunus, who is Bekenu assemblywoman, highlighted that solid support from party members would help ensure that the state government’s plan of making Sarawak a developed state by 2030 would be realised.

“This is the role of all parties. That’s why we stress that every member in the party’s sub-branches must play their roles,” she said in her address for PBB Bekenu sub-branches’ general meeting (GM) at a hotel here yesterday.

Rosey, who is also PBB Bekenu chief, as a big ‘family’, every member of the party must respect one another.

“At the sub-branch level, they (members) must work as a team and take care of each other’s welfare, and also the welfare of the local community.

“All this, nonetheless, requires good understanding among PBB members,” she said.

On the GM, Rosey underlined good understanding between party members as being essential in ensuring the success of the meeting, which also included the appointment of committee members in its agenda.

It was informed that after the sub-branches’ GM, the PBB Bekenu’s annual general meeting would take place this April 16, called in preparation for the main PBB Convention this June.

It is stated that PBB Bekenu currently has over 7,000 members from all its 35 sub-branches.

According to Rosey, recruitment of new PBB members in Bekenu derives from from sub-branches.

“Our membership drive is on-going, especially now that PBB is on the way of establishing a new wing for youths – namely, those aged between 18 and 28 years old,” she said.

Also attending the event was Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni, who is PBB Youth committee member.