The world of ‘air plants’

RECENTLY, I came across ‘air plants’ at the most unexpected place – a hair salon in Kota Padawan, at the Old Mile 10 Bazaar section.

I actually have some at my car porch, which have been growing for a long time and once a while, one or two would surprise me with the blooming of a strikingly beautiful red flower.

Not so long ago, a former colleague uploaded a post about flowering air plant, asking if anyone could remember the name.

There was a stall at the old Sunday Market – the one at Jalan Satok, not the present Medan Niaga Satok – operated by one Mr Sim, selling only air plants.

Such a natural beauty can link and encourage friends to share information.

Varieties

The air plant is grouped under the genus ‘Tillandsia’, and is a part of the Bromeliaceae family. There are over 500 species of this perennial flowering plant under the Tillandsia genus.

As an epiphyte, it can grow above ground without any soil substratum and it extracts moisture from the air. It can grow on trees and would anchor on the bark under bright filtered light; however, it can also be grown indoors under fluorescent lighting.

Some are planted in hanging pots, or on driftwood ‘suspended in air’.

The popular species is called the ‘sky plant’ (Tillandsia ionantha), which is hardy and attractive, with layers of silvery green-leaves of which the hue gradually blends into pink or red or pink – amidst these, violet-tinged stalks protrude.

The cultivar is called ‘Maxima’ and it originates from Oaxaca, Mexico.

It can withstand full sunlight and can produce multiple flowers. The green leaves would turn coral before the blooming of brilliant purple flowers.

The ‘Pink Quill’ (Tillandsia cyanea) can grow in soil or outside it. The bracts are pink and they fan out like feathers, with purple flowers poking out. This is a common and very popular variety that is grown locally.

The Tillandsia capitata is native to Cuba and the West Indies. It thrives in a humid condition, with full sun. The colour of the leaves turns peach before a purple flower blooms.

The Tillandsia gardneri, from Colombia and Brazil, thrives in warm humid climates, but not under full sunlight. It blooms pink flowers that can last a whole season.

How to grow air plants?

First of all, we must remember that air plants are epiphytes – meaning they do not need potting soil or medium for growth.

Actually, I use the wire-mesh type of hanging basket to allow the plant to be fully exposed to the surrounding air and raindrops when hung on the root evades.

The tiny scales on the leaves are called ‘trichomes’, which can absorb water and nutrients directly from the air and help the plant shade itself from the scorching sun.

The roots are used for clinging – they do not function as absorber of water or nutrients like their earthbound counterparts.

All these characteristics make growing air plants a simple task – one that most gardeners and busy housewives can enjoy, and it is a satisfying endeavour especially when it is blooming time.

Air plants are best for humid, warm tropical climate like the one in Sarawak. As the plants need a few hours of sun daily, choose the right location outside the house – the carpark and the front porch are the best spots.

Watering and fertilising

Assess the appearance of the leaves to know when the plant needs of watering and fertilising.

Smooth, glossy and fuzzy leaves are indicators of water stress in the hot and dry environment, and these call for more water supply. We can choose using misting two or four times a week.

Dunking is best for plants are bushy, which is hard for misting.

Soaking helps revive dry plants – submerge the whole plant in water for one or two hours.

Fertilise air plants once or twice a month using orchid formula soluble solution by misting or soaking method.

Make sure no urea nitrogen for air plants!

Air plants are suited for craft projects and small living spaces – it is proven that they can help give brown-thumbed gardeners some bragging rights!

We can tuck them into shells and driftwoods crevices, glass baubles and wire baskets.

They make ideal companions for orchids, cacti and bromeliads for decoration.

Happy gardening!