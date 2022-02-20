Two in Bau arrested for alleged illegal gambling

KUCHING (Feb 20): The police arrested two individuals for alleged involvement in illegal gambling at Bau near here Friday.

In a statement yesterday, Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the suspects were arrested at two separate locations under Op Dadu between 6pm and 9.30pm.

“The first arrest was an 18-year-old youth at a shop in Tondong for investigation under Section 4A(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953,” said Poge.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested next from an unnumbered house in Kampung Opar for investigation under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“The police also seized a green piece of paper believed to be unlicensed lottery numbers, a hand phone and cash,” said Poge, adding that both suspects do not have past criminal record.