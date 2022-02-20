Uggah: State govt to find ways to solve problems faced by port users in Sarawak

KUCHING (Feb 20): The state government, through the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development, will find ways to solve the problems faced by port users in Sarawak.

Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said his ministry, together with the State Planning Unit, port authorities and operators would convene a meeting here this week to discuss the matter.

“I have learnt from reports you are facing some grouses and concerns which affect your business and bottomline. So we are here today to listen.

“In the forthcoming meeting, we hope to resolve these (problems) which are short term and management issues,” he said in a statement today following a visit to the Samalaju Port in Bintulu yesterday.

During the visit, the deputy chief minister also met senior representatives of seven big companies operating in the Samalaju industrial zone which use the port as their export exit.

Uggah reassured them that it was the stance of the state government to be pro investors.

“You are all very important to Sarawak. While you provide job opportunities, you are also contributing to and enhancing its economic growth especially now Sarawak has in place its Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

“You are already here and we certainly want you to stay here forever. We also want you to help promote Sarawak as a most ideal place to invest among other outside investors,” he said.

Uggah pledged that the Sarawak government will continue to put in place the infrastructure and the eco system investors need.

He said: “We will not only provide but will ensure they are available and always efficient in order to be able to deliver. This is critical.”

According to Uggah, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has also heard of the problems faced.

“He (Abang Johari) is very concerned and has wanted them (problems) resolved soonest,” he said.

At the meeting yesterday, the senior representatives were given the opportunity to voice out their grouses and concerns.

Topping the list of problems was the long turn-around time for loading purposes resulting in them incurring greater costs.

According to Pertama Ferroalloys general manager Yuki Nakamura, the turn-around time should ideally be five days like in Japanese ports.

“Here, we sometimes experience up to 14 days,” he lamented.

He also said ports equipment should be properly and regularly maintained to avoid breakdowns which would inevitably affect port operations.

Nakamura also suggested the latest technology and equipment be introduced.

Also present were Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development (Port Development) Dato Majang Renggi, permanent secretary to the ministry Datuk Safri Zainuddin and State Planning Unit director Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel.