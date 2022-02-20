Workers call for reassurance over new guidelines for Covid-19 close-contacts

MIRI (Feb 20): Members of the public, especially employees in the private sector, want to have reassurance that the refined and comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOP) pertaining to isolation protocols for those identified as Covid-19 close-contacts, would be in place by next week.

The majority of those met by thesundaypost during a recent survey said they were still concerned about the rising number of daily cases, which had gone beyond the 20,000-mark.

Eddison Eddie Freddie Tikas, 38, said while supporting the rolling-out of the SOP, he said it was crucial to maintain the present quarantine period for those identified as Covid-19 close-contacts if the number of daily cases continued to rise.

According to the Health Ministry’s current guideline for the close-contacts, those who have completed both Covid-19 vaccine doses and booster shots must undergo quarantine for five days; while those who are fully-vaccinated but have yet to receive booster shots must undergo quarantine for seven days; unvaccinated individuals, on the other hand, must undergo 10-day quarantine if identified as Covid-19 close-contacts.

“I do acknowledge that putting everyone under quarantine would cripple businesses and the economy, so I propose a quarantine period of two to three days for the asymptomatic cases, with the period to be extended for those exhibiting symptoms,” said Eddison.

Meanwhile, Zafirah Bujang was still worried over exposure risk at the workplace, despite the high rate of vaccination in the country.

“It is vital for the Health Ministry to keep a close tab on daily cases, in arriving at any decision (over protocols pertaining to Covid-19 close-contacts).

“I agree with the proposal because the majority of us have been vaccinated, but I am also unsure as there’s a concern that such relaxation of the SOP might cause the number of cases to shoot up,” she said, while mentioning the spike in cases of the Omicron variant in the country recently.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said his ministry would issue new guidelines next week to address isolation protocols for individuals identified as Covid-19 close-contacts.

He was quoted as having said that following the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, close-contact cases had also been on the rise.

“When this happens and when it involves so many individuals, it will disrupt work processes and ultimately, the economy will be affected.

“We will announce a new SOP for close-contacts next week,” said Khairy during a virtual press conference held last Thursday.

The minister also said for the close-contacts identified amongst the public healthcare workers, they would not have to undergo isolation; instead, they must perform Covid-19 tests on certain days.

“We may apply a similar protocol for the public, when it is suitable,” added Khairy.