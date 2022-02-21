14.5 pct children in Malaysia given Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 21): A total of 513,393 of 14.5 per cent of Malaysia’ child population aged between five and 11 years have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 13,992,391 or 59.5 per cent of the adult population in the country have received the booster dose and 22,944,158 or 97.5 per cent have completed the vaccination, while 23,221,715 or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years, a total of 2,798,806 individuals or 90 per cent of their population have completed the vaccination, while 2,884,882 or 92.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 128,153 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, involving 61,230 first dose injection, 464 as second dose and 66,459 in booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to 66,148,498.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, a total of 37 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday, with nine cases in Johor, followed by Selangor (seven), Kedah (six), four cases each in Perak and Sabah, Penang (three), Pahang (two), and one each in Melaka and the Federal Territory of Labuan. — Bernama