Apply new business practices to grow, local entrepreneurs advised

MIRI (Feb 21): Local entrepreneurs can grow further if they can apply new business practices into their operations, in line with today’s digital era, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, the digital era can positively transform every entrepreneur’s ways of managing their businesses.

“If we look at it from the perspective of the future, it means that we need to be futuristic,” he said in officiating at the opening of Chamber of Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs (DUBS) Miri’s 14th annual general meeting (AGM) yesterday.

Adding on, Abang Johari pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic had shown the importance of e-business practices and also digital-backed services such as food delivery, e-hailing as well as online bill payments.

“Despite being pressured by a pandemic, small businesses can still run online.

“We have also set up Tegas (Sarawak Bumiputera Technical Education Promotion Charitable Trust) to help our entrepreneurs, young and old, who are doing business in these new ways,” he said.

Abang Johari also stated that the government was developing several areas to enhance the quality of local enterprises involved in tourism, services, manufacturing, vendor (supply) operations and commercial agriculture.

Moreover, he said the implementation, under Sarawak Talent Development Programme, would cover the provision of training courses by agencies as well as institutions of higher learning.

“This is the future for 2030.

“I also assure you that the government would continue to help entrepreneurs to be independent and able to set up their own initiatives towards improving their business, in line with current economic development.”

Speaking about DUBS Miri, Abang Johari said a piece of land at Miri Bypass awarded to the branch should help boost its development, and also serve as a new element that could uplift the local economy.

“If this (land) could be developed by taking into consideration the economic development in Miri, I am sure that it could become a venue for DUBS members to further develop themselves, where they can also have training to help them manage their businesses better in this modern era,” he said.

Also present at the event yesterday were Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni; Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; Assistant Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development I Datuk Rosey Yunus; Assistant Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development II Dr Ripin Lamat; Pujut assemblyman and Miri mayor Adam Yii; DUBS president Datu Abang Helmi Tan Sri Ikhwan, and DUBS Miri chairman Abdul Samat Mohd Ali.