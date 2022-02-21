CM: Govt will empower Sports Village to turn S’wak into sports powerhouse

KUCHING (Feb 21): The state government will continue to empower the Sarawak Sports Village in its efforts to make Sarawak a sports powerhouse in the future, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He gave his assurance that he will channel some assistance for the state to achieve this mission as envisioned by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development.

“But of course, training (at the Sports Village) should be discipline-centric and have top-notch facilities,” he said at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Appreciation, Engagement and Collaboration Night here.

He said Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah had previously travelled to New Zealand to gather valuable inputs from the country on their success in producing international sporting champions.

“New Zealand may not have a big population but they have managed to produce international sports champions and if they can do it, I believe Sarawak can do it too,” he added.

Abang Johari also noted that the state government is committed to developing youths in line with the new era of digitalisation.

“I feel that our future will be bright if our youths are given the direction where they feel that there is a future for them.

“For instance, through sports, they will have the spirit of sportsmanship and because sports is resilient, then this would mean that they will be committed to achieve something and would want to win,” he said.

He pointed out that if such spirit is channelled into entrepreneurship, then the youths would want to be successful in their career.

“This is the career of the future and that is why we have to train them and one of the reasons why I decided to include entrepreneur development in the ministry’s portfolio,” he said.

During the event, Abang Johari presented incentives to two athletes namely Buda Anchah and Dr Malvern Abdullah who had won at international sporting events as well as grants to 71 youth and sports associations or organisations.

Also present were Abdul Karim, Assistant Ministers of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu and Dr Ripin Lamat, and Assistant Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan.