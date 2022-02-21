Kuching cops arrest trio for pulling off ‘Superman’ stunts

KUCHING (Feb 21): Three youths were arrested by police for pulling off ‘Superman’ stunts on their motorcycles along Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Haji Abdul Rahman Yakub during an ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ operation here yesterday.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the trio was riding their motorcycles while lying chest down on the seats with their legs straight to the back, imitating the ‘Superman’ act of flying.

“The suspects aged between 17 and 19 were arrested under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“Police had also issued 183 summonses and inspected 72 vehicles and 80 individuals during the operation and it will be implemented continuously,” he added.

The ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ operation was carried out from 8.30pm Saturday and ended at 7am yesterday.