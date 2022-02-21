Covid-19: One BID case recorded in S’wak today as new infections dip to 294 cases

KUCHING (Feb 21): Sarawak registered one new Covid-19 fatality today, involving a Brought In Dead case in Betong, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said the victim, a 52-year-old man, passed away on Feb 17 and the body was brought to Betong Hospital where the Covid-19 test returned positive.

The deceased had no known comorbidities or medical history.

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded 294 cases today, bringing the cumulative tally of positive cases in the state to 256,671.

Miri district topping the list with 78 cases, and other districts that recorded a high number of new infections were Sibu with 75 cases and Kuching with 74 cases.

Kanowit district recorded 14 cases, Sarikei (11), Kapit (8), Song (7), Bintulu (6), Serian and Sri Aman (4), Samarahan (3), Mukah (2) and one each in Limbang, Bau, Asajaya, Saratok, Subis, Matu, Telang Usan and Pakan.

Of the 294 positive cases, 128 were asymptomatic (Category 1) and another 164 displayed mild symptoms (Category 2).

“There were two cases in Category 5 involving patients with lung infection and requiring ventilator support,” said SDMC.

It also said the Jalan Kolej Cluster and Kampung Semeba Cluster remain as the two active clusters in the state.

Both clusters did not report any new cases.