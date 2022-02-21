Dayak National Congress calls for Sarawak to be empowered to issue identity cards

KUCHING (Feb 21): The Dayak National Congress (DNC) has called for the power to issue Sarawakians with identity cards to be returned to the state and exercised by the National Registration Department in Sarawak.

According to DNC president Paul Raja, the issuance of identity cards should be the responsibility of the state and not the federal government.

In a statement today, he said following DNC’s third triennial general meeting (TGM) on Saturday, the congress wished to petition the state government to exercise its authority under the Registration of Births and Deaths Ordinance in pursuance of its autonomy under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“This is to ensure that the perennial problem of stateless Sarawakians ever since 1963 until today can be resolved. There are many stateless Sarawakians, for many reasons have been deprived of birth certificates and identity cards.

“We hope that the policy is more humane, favourable, and more understanding of our local problems together with the will to resolve the same. We just read two days ago about Basar Paru in Lawas, who fought for Sarawak during the Confrontation as a border scout but still has no identity card. There are many such unfortunate cases and nothing is done or has been done to solve their problems. So, we urge the state government to take the appropriate action to resolve the matter,” he said.

Paul said another TGM resolution was to call for NCR lands to be surveyed and issued with title under Section 18 of the Land Code instead of Section 13.

“NCR lands should be issued with title instead of just being surveyed and gazetted as Native Communal Reserve under Section 6 of the Land Code. Settlement Operation as provided by the Land Code under Part V must be brought back into practice with the ultimate objective that all NCR lands must be titled, including the communal title, which has been approved since the time of the Rajah Brooke government.

“All NCR lands should be issued with title under Section 18 of the Land Code instead of Section 13. This is because titles issued under Section 18 NCR lands are issued free from paying premium, while those titles issued under Section 13 are subject to premium as they are deemed state land,” he said.

He added the other resolutions were calling for English to remain as an official language in Sarawak as well as medium of instruction in schools besides Bahasa Malaysia – which is also in line with the autonomy rights of Sarawak as partner under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), and for Sarawak to remain a secular state in order to maintain harmony among all Sarawakians.