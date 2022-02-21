Deputy minister blames manpower shortage for project delays including Lawas Hospital, Health Clinic

LAWAS (Feb 21): A shortage of manpower is among the main factors causing government project delays throughout the country, including with the construction of Lawas Health Clinic and Lawas Hospital, said Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

The Deputy Health Minister II, who is on a one-day official visit here, said the other factors are the supply of materials, weather, and also the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We understand the situation, and we hope that the Covid-19 situation will improve soon so that these projects can resume and be completed within the stipulated time frame.

“As for here in Lawas, we were told that their main problem is that the supply of workers to work in these two construction sites,” he told reporters after visiting the two sites today.

He added that even though the applications to bring in foreign workers for the projects were approved, none actually came due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, local workers also preferred other opportunities such as working in neighbouring Brunei.

“In terms of salary, they pay more in Brunei and this is a problem. The contractors are also facing shortage of skilled workers here,” he said.

On the supply of construction materials, he said there is only one factory here supplying mixed cement to all construction sites, including the two projects under the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“If the supply is not enough, they have to bring in from Kuching or Sabah,” he explained.

He stressed that the two MoH projects are crucial to replace the current 50-year-old hospital building, which only has 46 beds, while the clinic is currently operating from rental shophouse units.

Work on the Lawas Health Clinic, costing over RM25.775 million, began on Sept 17, 2020.

Project manager Shabine Danis said the initial completion date was Sept 16 this year but has been revised to Nov 21, 2022.

“The project is 32.46 per cent behind schedule due to many reasons, namely manpower shortage, shortage in supply of concrete, and workers infected with Covid-19.

“Actions have been taken to address the delay, which includes extending working hours, adding more manpower, and to do a catch-up plan,” she said.

As for Lawas Hospital, project manager Muhammad Adam Kadir revealed it is also behind schedule by 4.15 per cent, mainly due to a shortage of manpower.

The RM165 million project’s initial completion date was Dec 26, 2023, but this has been revised to Feb 24, 2024.

It will have 76 beds for men, women, and children; an administrative office; a haemodialysis unit; a maternity room; mortuary; blood bank; pathological unit; X-ray room; and cafeteria.

Among those present during the site visit were Deputy Transport Minister and Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong and Lawas District Officer Ladin Atok.