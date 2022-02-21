Enhanced linkage can boost devt of Miri as economic hub of northern Sarawak

MIRI (Feb 21): Having enhanced linkage to the hinterlands, coupled with good infrastructures, would help Miri develop its potential of becoming the economic hub of northern Sarawak, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said in view of Miri being the gateway to hinterland areas such as Mulu, Baram, Telang Usan, Beluru, and Subis, it would be crucial to have better roads and digital infrastructure to facilitate connectivity to these places.

“In 2020, a two-day, two-night laboratory was conducted by Sarawak Economic Planning Unit, where the ‘Greater Miri Development Plan 2030’ was proposed.

“It generated many positive and encouraging discussions, where assemblymen and members of Parliament from the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak), as well as those from various ministries and agencies had provided lots of input.

“The outcome of the discussions included the proposal to build essential infrastructure and facilities, which was important for Miri to function as an economic hub and as a smart city providing various support services and facilities,” said Lee in his opening remarks for the Federation of Chinese Association (FCA) Miri Division’s ‘Unity Night-Chinese New Year Dinner’ at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club here last Saturday.

The event hosted Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg; Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Miri MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni; Assistant Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development I Datuk Rosey Yunus; Assistant Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development II Dr Ripin Lamat; Pujut assemblyman and Miri mayor Adam Yii; and Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) chairman Ling Chiong Sing.

Meanwhile in his speech, FCA president Datuk David Goh said the ‘Unity Night’ was aimed at highlighting solidarity to all members of the association.

“FCA does not merely focus on preserving and promoting the Chinese culture, as we also pay attention to developing ways to work with other communities and races.

“Living in a multi-cultural Sarawak where people of various racial and religious backgrounds would come together and celebrate each other’s’ culture, we look forward to promoting a mutual cultural integration and perhaps, one day, we would able to form a good foundation for a great community,” said Goh.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic might have limited human’s physical interactions, but it had also ‘triggered FCA’s senses and thoughts, that an association should not just serve one community, but it should work with other communities of different races, to meet the needs of Miri people’.