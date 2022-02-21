Interpretation (Amendment) Bill 2022 to be gazetted soon, says Sharifah Hasidah

KUCHING (Feb 21): The gazetting of the Interpretation (Amendment) Bill 2022, which was passed at the recent State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting, would be made immediately, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and State-Federal Relations) also said the gazetting would be implemented by the state government through the State Secretary.

“Currently, we are arranging it and it will be managed by the government under the State Secretary.

“This gazetting will be made as soon as possible within two weeks. After being gazetted, all matters stipulated in this bill can be implemented,” she said when speaking to reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the ‘Let’s Talk With Women’ programme by Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam) yesterday.

The programme was also held in connection with Sarawak Anti-Drug Day.

The Interpretation (Amendment) Bill 2022 was unanimously passed at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) on Feb 15, which provides native status to children of mixed-marriages, of which one parent is a native.

The Bill was tabled for the second and third reading by Sharifah Hasidah during that time.

After the Bill was passed, she thanked all the elected representatives who had participated in the debate of the Bill.

“Rest assured all these suggestions and recommendations will be considered and will be helpful in the government’s implementation of this amended law,” she said on Feb 15.