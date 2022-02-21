Julaihi: Sarawak Energy conducting in-depth studies on hydroelectric plant construction in North Kalimantan

KUCHING (Feb 21): The state’s sole electricity provider Sarawak Energy Berhad is conducting in-depth studies on the construction of a hydroelectric plant in North Kalimantan with its Indonesian partner, said Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

The Minister for Utility and Telecommunication said the proposed project remained at its early stage and the utility company needed to identify potential customers before making a final decision.

“It is still at an early stage, meaning, Sarawak Energy Berhad needs to conduct in-depth studies. We must identify customers before we invest there,” he told journalists when met after the Sarawak Energy Centenary Townhalll: 100 Years of Powering Sarawak at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

With him was Sarawak Energy Berhad chief executive officer Datuk Sharbini Suhaili, who concurred that the company had yet to reach an investment decision.

“It (the project) is still under a feasibility study with our partner in Indonesia. We need to identify our customers in the industrial park (there) and we need to have a commercial agreement first,” he said.

Sharbini opined that it might take a long while for the project to take off.

“Maybe close to 2030 to start,” he said when asked how soon the project would commence.

In his speech earlier, Sharbini said Sarawak Energy Berhad was working with its Indonesian partner through a joint venture company to materialise a proposed hydroelectric project in North Kalimantan.

“If we are able to materialise this, it will be our first international project and a significant milestone to become a regional powerhouse in Southeast Asia,” he added.

He said the company took the first step in driving a transboundary Borneo Grid with the commissioning of Sarawak’s first interconnection to West Kalimantan in 2016.

Such successful implementation led to the identification and possible implementation of other similar bilateral interconnection projects, laying the foundation for an interconnected Borneo and eventually Asean, he pointed out.

“Last year, we signed Power Exchange and Interconnection Agreements with Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd. We will export 30 to 50MW (megawatt) to Sabah after the completion of transmission infrastructure in the next few years. Sarawak Energy is also progressing talks with Brunei and Singapore,” he said.

Met by journalists later, Sharbini said the company is currently supplying 80 to 100MW to West Kalimantan based on the agreement.

He said Sarawak Energy Berhad had no plan to increase the supply capacity to West Kalimantan.

“They (West Kalimantan) have developed a coal-fired power plant and they have enough power supply in the near future. So we continue the current 80 to 100MW to West Kalimantan,” he added.