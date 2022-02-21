Kapit eateries say forced to hike prices due to rising costs

KAPIT (Feb 21): Kapit Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners’ Association (KCROA) members say they have had no choice but to raise prices due to the sharp hike in costs.

Chairman Ma Tian Ho pointed out that prices have risen for almost all ingredients from coffee powder to butter, cooking oil, and noodles.

“Facing the wave of continuous increase in the cost of all goods since last year, we also face a dilemma. The increasing cost of raw materials, high rental, high wages for shop assistants, hand-cleaning fluid, limited number of customers per table. The Covid-19 pandemic since 2020 greatly reduced the number of customers visiting the coffee shops.

“As a result, high overhead costs but lower income. Therefore, we are forced to increase the price of our services,” Ma explained during the association’s annual general meeting recently.

He pointed out the association is legally unable to fix prices and can only advise members to ensure price adjustments are acceptable by both service provider and customers.

“To us, our valuable asset is the customers continuously support us. Then our business can run as usual. Our aim is to create a friendly business environment,” he said.

Ma advised association members to display their price lists for easy reference and to provide quality services to meet customer demands.

He also called for the highest standard of cleanliness at members’ premises.