Keluarga Malaysia sales programme to be expanded to state constituencies

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 21): The encouraging public response to the Keluarga Malaysia Sales Programme (PJKM) in the parliamentary constituencies has prompted the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA) to expand the programme to the state constituencies.

The ministry, in a statement today, said it was made at the request of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who wanted the people in all parts of the country to also benefit from PJKM.

It said the programme had been carried out at 775 locations as of last Feb 14 and it attracted 1.18 million visitors and recorded sales of more than RM22.85 million.

PJKM is conducted simultaneously every week in parliamentary constituencies at locations close to the target group, namely B40 and M40.

PJKM offers various daily necessities at affordable prices such as chicken, fish, eggs, vegetables, cooking oil, sugar, flour, rice; and selected household items.

On Dec 2 last year, Ismail Sabri launched the PJKM which was held simultaneously in all 222 parliamentary constituencies, where daily necessities are offered at cheap price of between 20 and 50 percent lower.

PJKM is a collaboration between MDTCA and agencies under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries, as well as 113 strategic partners in the retail sector.

From feedback received from consumers, they want PJKM to be carried out regularly as the price of goods sold is cheaper and it can ease the burden of the people’, said the ministry. – Bernama