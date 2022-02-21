Man arrested in Bau for alleged involvement in illegal gambling

KUCHING (Feb 21): The police have arrested a local man at an unnumbered house in Kampung Stenggang, Bau for allegedly being involved in illegal gambling activities yesterday.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the 45-year-old suspect was arrested during an ‘Op Dadu’ operation at around 4pm.

“During the operation, police also seized a unit of mobile phone with a SIM card and some cash,” he said in a press statement today.

Poge added that the suspect does not have any past criminal record.

He said the case is being investigated under 4A (a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.