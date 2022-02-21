Matang identified as one of high risk areas for drug activities in Kuching, says AADK S’wak director

KUCHING (Feb 21): The National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) Sarawak has identified Matang as one of the high risk areas for drug activities in Kuching, said its director Iskandar Turkee.

According to him, the area was identified following an integrated cooperation between state and federal government agencies as well as various non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“AADK is committed to continue holding more awareness programmes in an effort to combat drug addiction issues in the state,” he told reporters during the closing ceremony of the ‘Let’s Talk With Wanita Pemadam’ programme at the Sarawak State Library yesterday.

To tackle the problem, Iskandar said the relevant agencies will do their best to “green out” the areas with drug problem in the state.

As for AADK, the agency will act by providing prevention programmes and helping individuals to be treated.

“AADK plays a role in helping individuals involved in drug abuse instead of punishing drug users arbitrarily.

“That is the concept of our approach, because we believe in helping, rather than punishing. We, AADK Sarawak want to help these individuals to be treated so that they do not reach a chronic level,” he said.

Meanwhile, Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali who was present to officiate the ceremony, said in her speech that drug-related agencies and NGOs should continue to enhance the organisation of drug awareness programmes in the state.

According to the Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations), the programmes should also focus on high-risk areas of drug-related activities throughout the state.

“The programmes should not only to the youth but to parents to also help eliminate the drug problem in the community,” she said.

The ‘Let’s Talk With Wanita Pemadam’ programme was hosted by the Drug Prevention Association of Malaysia (Pemadam) Sarawak Women Bureau in collaboration with Sarawak AADK, Kuching District Pemadam and Sarawak State Library.

The objective of the programme is to provide information as well as an approach to the youth on the issue of drug and substance abuse.

Also present were Kuching Division Resident Datuk Sherrina Hussaini, Sarawak State Library deputy chief executive officer Japri Bujang Masli and Pemadam Sarawak executive secretary Munawar Ismail.