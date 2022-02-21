Muda to field co-founders Lim Wei Jiet and Nurafiqah, party’s state chief for Johor election

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 21): The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) announced it will field vice president Lim Wei Jiet, co-founder Nurafiqah M. Zulkifli, and the party’s state chief Azrol Rahani in the Johor seats of Tenang, Bukit Kepong and Bukit Permai, respectively.

In an online event, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said their selection was part of the party’s commitment to have young and active leaders in service of the people of Johor.

“The nomination of the three Muda leaders in this election is in line with Muda’s efforts to feature young leaders, active in service politics and always focused on formulating a fair and equitable policy for Johor,” he said. – Malay Mail

